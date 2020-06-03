Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update, 2nd June 2020

The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the transition to more digitally enabled lifestyles and ways of working globally but according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, gaps and risks implicit in the digital economy are more exposed by the Covid-19 shock. So how can Nigeria fully unlock its digital economy? Uzoma Dozie, Founder and CEO of Sparkle; a newly launched Nigerian digital platform says they are looking to remove barriers using technology and data. He joins CNBC Africa for more.