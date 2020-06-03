Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update, 2nd June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
241 new cases of COVID-19:
Lagos – 142 Oyo – 15 FCT – 13 Kano – 12 Edo – 11 Delta – 10 Kaduna – 9 Rivers – 9 Borno – 8 Jigawa – 4 Gombe – 3 Plateau – 3 Osun – 1 Bauchi – 1
10819 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria Discharged: 3239 Deaths: 314
