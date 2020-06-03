Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Wednesday, 3rd June 2020, Time: 11:00)

Download logoEU Malaria Fund closes with an initial €70 million to support scientifically promising projects not yet pursued by the pharmaceutical industry; the fund is backed by InnovFin EU and the European Fund for Strategic Investments, joint initiatives of the EIB and the European Commission; first fund investment: €24.8 million for two companies, whose malaria R&D could potentially lead to secondary use against COVID-19. The European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Commissi