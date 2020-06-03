Coronavirus – South Africa: 1455 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Update: A total of 18792 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours (2 Jun). There are 1455 new cases of COVID-19. Sadly we report 50 new COVID-19 related deaths and send our condolences to the loved ones. Remember to keep a 1.5meter physical distance when shopping for essentials.

