MAGGI brings a fresh twist to popular African meals with a new website and dishes up more Yelo Pèppè drama

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Nestlé (www.Nestle.com) brand MAGGI has launched a first-of-its-kind website in Central and West Africa, offering fresh new twists to well-known African dishes.

It is also serving up a second season of Yelo Pèppè – its popular online nutrition education drama series – on YouTube (https://bit.ly/3dGIGuN) from June 8, 2020.

The brand’s latest launches are just a few of the innovative ways MAGGI is meeting its consumers’ digital and nutritional appetites, while also contributing to Nestlé’s purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future (https://bit.ly/2Mq6AhY).

Get inspired by the new MAGGI website

The MAGGI website, which provides over 40 African recipes on an easy-to-use platform, can help families cook balanced and nutritious meals.

Now that many of us are spending more time cooking at home, who isn’t stuck for new food ideas? Get some inspiration from the Recipe of The Day or the With A Twist section! There are recipes for kids, adventurous cooks, those who love a classic dish and time-saving one pot meals, all available in English and French.

“MAGGI innovates once more by providing different variations of beloved African dishes that offer something for every food lover,” said Dominique Allier, Business Executive Officer for Culinary at Nestlé Central and West Africa. “We are proud to be the first region worldwide chosen by MAGGI to launch this unique website”, he added.

The new website, which was built in collaboration with top African chefs, expert nutritionists and local food influencers, provides helpful tips in some recipes on how to boost your iron intake (https://bit.ly/2MqPtwo) and balance dishes.

“As well as highlighting the importance of including nutritious diets in our daily lives with well-known family favourites; people across the globe now have easy access to traditional African recipes we know and love”, said Akua Kwakwa, Nutrition, Health and Wellness Manager for Nestlé Central and West Africa.

“For people who are more concerned about sodium, saturated fat and added sugars, the website features the unique ‘MyMenuIQ™’ guide that illustrates how nutritionally-balanced each recipe is. The higher the score, the more balanced the meal is,” she added.

Second helping of Yelo Pèppè drama is served!

Following the success of Yelo Pèppè season one (https://bit.ly/3eGaAXy), which recorded over 20.3 million online views, MAGGI is excited to present the new second season of the popular show to its fans, bringing back its beloved characters from the first season.

Mina (Ade Laoye), who is now one of the best-known food bloggers in the region, signs up struggling business owner and cook, Anna (Anita Erskine) to the prestigious Cook the Difference Competition.

This turns into a spicy adventure when Moh, the husband of Anna’s business partner, Aida (Aurelie Eliam) enters the competition too.

Isabelle (Sophy Aiida), a new addition to the gang, slowly inches her way into the lives of the other women and we are not sure whether she is friend or foe.

Things heat up when Nabou (Dieynaba Leurs), Aida’s young niece is used as unwitting tool in a plot against her aunt.

Drama truly is served!

Cook the difference with ‘Simply Good’ commitments

The new website and Yelo Pèppè series are recent examples of how MAGGI is fulfilling the ‘Simply Good’ (https://bit.ly/3gMiGjj) commitments it made to consumers in 2017.

To help people “cook the difference”, MAGGI has been organising local events to encourage healthy cooking, like pop-up kitchens, cooking caravans and online nutrition education programmes, which have reached over 10 million people across the region.

The brand also aims to boost the nutrition of families at an affordable price, by improving the nutritional profile of its bouillons and other products through reducing salt and increasing micronutrients such as iron, to help tackle iron deficiency.

In addition, MAGGI pledges to use more familiar ingredients that people know and can find in their kitchens. For example, Naija Pot (https://bit.ly/3gIbnsW), Signature (https://bit.ly/3gJadO1), D3d33d3 (https://bit.ly/2zWgoxz) and MaMeun (https://bit.ly/2XQFndC) are some of the brand’s new products made with everyday ingredients like smoked fish, shrimp, onions, garlic, ginger and chilli pepper.

MAGGI also commits to increasing local sourcing and building to the local economy, creating more value for society. For example, 100% of MAGGI bouillons sold in Central and West Africa are manufactured by its 2,000+ local employees. Also, nearly three quarters of the raw materials used in these products are sourced locally from suppliers, providing income and creating job opportunities for thousands of Africans.

Go online

To add new balanced and tastier twists to your family meals at home, don’t forget to check out the new MAGGI website on maggi.com.gh, maggi.ng, maggi.sn, maggi.cm and maggi.ci.

You can also watch the new season of Yelo Pèppè on MAGGI’s YouTube. (https://bit.ly/3dGIGuN)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nestlé.Media filesDownload logo