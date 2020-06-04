Coronavirus – Comoros: Assistance from World Health Organization (WHO) Technical Experts to Comoros for COVID-19 response

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today, World Health Organization (WHO) technical experts arrived in Comoros from DRC – Kinshasa to assist the country's COVID-19 response. The expert team of epidemiologists, laboratory experts, pulmonologists, among others, will be supporting Comoran technicians in their efforts to fight the virus.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo