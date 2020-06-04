Coronavirus: Lesotho confirms two more cases while the 2nd confirmed case recovers

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Ministry of Health informs the Nation that 421 samples for suspected cases were collected from travellers from South Africa, including 2nd confirmed case of COVID-19 from the 22nd to 28th May 2020.

The samples were sent to NICD in the Republic of South Africa for testing on the 29th May 2020. Results were received on the 1st June 2020, of the 421 samples, 419 tested NEGATIVE for SARS-COV-2 while TWO (2) tested POSITIVE for SARS-COV-2. The two new cases had arrived from South Africa (Cape Town) on separate routes on the 23rd May 2020.

While awaiting results, the suspected cases are kept in isolation or home quarantine where feasible and they are treated for symptoms.

Two follow-up samples from the second confirmed case, were among the 419 negative results and shall therefore be recorded as recovered. His closest family members (mother and two siblings) and two other contacts also tested negative for SARS-COV-2.

Specimen tested to date

1515

Negative

1511

Positive

4

Recoveries

2

Deaths

0

The Ministry of Health will continue to carry out vigilant screening procedures at ports of Entry, in villages and health facilities as well as monitoring of those on home quarantine.

The Ministry also pleads with the public to calm down, be vigilant and maintain safety protocol to minimize the spread of the virus; that is wash hands with soap and water, observe coughing and sneezing etiquette, follow quarantine measures and adhere to the set terms of the lock-down and reduce the possible spread of the disease.

Any alerts or concerns in regard to COVID-19 can be forwarded to the toll free no 80032020.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Lesotho.