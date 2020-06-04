Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update, 3rd June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
348 new cases of COVID-19:
Lagos – 163 FCT – 76 Ebonyi – 23 Rivers – 21 Delta – 8 Nasarawa – 8 Niger – 8 Enugu – 6 Bauchi – 5 Edo – 5 Ekiti – 5 Ondo – 5 Gombe – 5 Benue – 4 Ogun – 2 Osun – 1 Plateau – 1 Kogi – 1 Anambra – 1
11166 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria Discharged: 3329 Deaths: 315
