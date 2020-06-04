APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update, 3rd June 2020

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

348 new cases of COVID-19:

Lagos – 163 FCT – 76 Ebonyi – 23 Rivers – 21 Delta – 8 Nasarawa – 8 Niger – 8 Enugu – 6 Bauchi – 5 Edo – 5 Ekiti – 5 Ondo – 5 Gombe – 5 Benue – 4 Ogun – 2 Osun – 1 Plateau – 1 Kogi – 1 Anambra – 1

11166 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria Discharged: 3329 Deaths: 315

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Singer and activist Youssou N’Dour, Zambia’s Minister of Health, African Development Bank Vice President headline call to build African solidarity post-COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
Download logoHow can Africa build on the solidarity shown during the coronavirus pandemic to achieve the continent’s development goals in the post-COVID world? That was the question posed at a webinar hosted by the African Union’s Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC) and the African Development Bank’s Civil Society and Community Engagement Division to mark Africa Day 2020. Senegalese singer and activist Youssou N’Dour, Zambia’s Minister of Heal
Read more
Videos

Zedcrest Capital CEO on COVID-19, debt sustainability & Nigeria’s economic future

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s National Assembly has approved the $5.5 billion external loan request of the executive arm of government to fund the country's budget deficit. While addressing the revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, the lawmakers raised the oil price benchmark to $28 per barrel from the $25. Dayo Amzat, Managing Director and CEO of Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

What OPEC+ meeting means for prices in the near term

CNBC Africa -
Oil producer club and its allies failed to agree on moving its planned June 9th and 10th meeting to today despite the recommendation by Algeria; which holds the rotating presidency of the group. But what will this meeting mean for oil prices in the near term? Kola Karim, Chairman of Shoreline Group joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
Against All Odds

Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP06 hosts Udo Okonjo

CNBC Africa -
Udo Okonjo is an international lawyer and real estate entrepreneur who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Fine and Country West Africa, a global real estate brand, specializing in providing a premium service through exceptional marketing. But to get to the top of the chaotic luxury real estate market in West Africa, Okonjo had to not only be exceptional at what she does but also overcome insurmountable challenges against all odds. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Transcorp CEO on adapting to the post -COVID economy

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases continue to surge with the latest update indicating that over 11,000 cases have been confirmed so far. As businesses explore ways to sustain their operations amid the outbreak, Owen Omogiafo, President and Group CEO of Transcorp joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the conglomerate is adapting to the post COVID economy.
Read more
Coronavirus

In conversation with Ethiopia’s first female president

CNBC Africa -
In this CNBC Africa Special, Forbes Africa Editor Renuka Methil, speaks to a leader who made history as the first female president of Ethiopia, one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies. President Sahle-Work Zewde is currently the only serving female head of state in Africa and in October, will complete two years in office....
Read more
CEO Interviews

How e-commerce is transforming SA’s liquor industry amid COVID-19 lock-down

CNBC Africa -
South African’s were able to quench their thirst from Monday, after the 2 month alcohol ban was lifted under level 3 lock-down regulations. Liquor stores across the country opened their doors to eager customers who are able to buy alcohol in stores and online in the limited days of Monday to Thursday. Jonah Naidoo, Co-Owner of the Boutique liquor store Dry Dock joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

Is there space for specialty items in post-Covid-19 Rwanda?

CNBC Africa -
The Kigali Farmers and Artistans Market is a monthly event which brings over 250 independent vendors together to create a shopping opportunity for items such as handmade art, clothing and accessories; juices, natural cosmetics, artisanal food items, and fresh produce. By now the event should not only have expanded to Mombasa, but this month would've been their 3 year anniversary. Now with over 2 months out of commission, what have they done to survive? And will there be a market for what they offer when they return? Kigali Farmers and Artistans Market Founder, Florence Mwashimba joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more
Brandcom

VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand

brandcom partner -
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

How Pan African countries are responding to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 has caused havoc across the continent, the question is how much of it and what are African nations doing about it. We have a man who works with 33 countries in Africa and he can tell us just that, Junior Ngulube, Vice Chairman of Sanlam Pan Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

Zedcrest Capital CEO on COVID-19, debt sustainability & Nigeria’s economic future

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s National Assembly has approved the $5.5 billion external loan request of the executive arm of government to fund the country's budget deficit. While addressing the revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, the lawmakers raised the oil price benchmark to $28 per barrel from the $25. Dayo Amzat, Managing Director and CEO of Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

What OPEC+ meeting means for prices in the near term

CNBC Africa -
Oil producer club and its allies failed to agree on moving its planned June 9th and 10th meeting to today despite the recommendation by Algeria; which holds the rotating presidency of the group. But what will this meeting mean for oil prices in the near term? Kola Karim, Chairman of Shoreline Group joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
Against All Odds

Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP06 hosts Udo Okonjo

CNBC Africa -
Udo Okonjo is an international lawyer and real estate entrepreneur who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Fine and Country West Africa, a global real estate brand, specializing in providing a premium service through exceptional marketing. But to get to the top of the chaotic luxury real estate market in West Africa, Okonjo had to not only be exceptional at what she does but also overcome insurmountable challenges against all odds. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved