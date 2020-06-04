APO

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (4th June 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 58 Benadir: 32 Hirshabelle: 11 Somaliland: 8 Galmudug: 3 Puntland: 2 Jubbaland: 1 South West: 1

Male: 49 Female: 9 Recovery: 12 Death: 0

Total confirmed cases: 2,204 Total recoveries: 418 Total deaths: 79

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.

