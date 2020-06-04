Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (4th June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 58 Benadir: 32 Hirshabelle: 11 Somaliland: 8 Galmudug: 3 Puntland: 2 Jubbaland: 1 South West: 1
Male: 49 Female: 9 Recovery: 12 Death: 0
Total confirmed cases: 2,204 Total recoveries: 418 Total deaths: 79
