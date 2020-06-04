Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Update for Western Cape

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Based on data collected up to 3 June 2020, the Western Cape has the highest number of cases – 24657. We need to all work together to beat COVID-19, please stay at home if possible. If not, remember to keep a 1.5meter physical distance.

