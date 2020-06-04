Coronavirus – South Africa: North West Health on Management and Intervention Plans and Coronavirus COVID-19 cases update for 3 June

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Wednesday, 03 June 2020 is 314, an increase of 44 from previously reported cases. There are 59 recoveries and still remain with one death.

A total of 74 confirmed cases which were previously allocated to Gauteng, have since been reallocated to the Province after data harmonization and verification of addresses. Majority of these cases are mine related in Rusternburg.

The new 44 cases are spread as follows:

Matlosana – 16

Rustenburg – 15

Madibeng – 5

JB Marks – 2

Mahikeng – 2

Tswaing – 1

Unallocated – 3

The Bojanala District has the highest cases at 186 with 33 recoveries and 1 death. Dr Kenneth Kaunda follows at 99 with 20 recoveries. Ngaka Modiri Molema now has 19 cases with 5 recovered while Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati has 5 cases and 1 has recovered.

We have now screened just over 3 million people (actual number 3,025,199). This is good progress considering the total population of North West now stands at just below 4 million (3,961,698) people. Those referred for testing are 2 636. Mass screening and contact tracing remains key to prevention of rapids infections and all districts are above 90 percent contact tracing and all suspected cases are referred for testing.

North-West Province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contributes