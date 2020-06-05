Coronavirus – Africa: Assistance from World Health Organization (WHO) Polio Eradication Programme and Partner Organizations to tackle COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A network of responders from the World Health Organization (WHO) Polio Eradication Programme & partner organizations are bringing their expertise, technology & critical resources to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Polio immunization campaigns will resume once the situation permits.

