Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (171,206) deaths (4,766), and recoveries (75,083)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (171,206) deaths (4,766), and recoveries (75,083) by region:

Central (18,610 cases; 419 deaths; 7,027 recoveries): Burundi (63; 1; 33), Cameroon (7,392; 205; 4,575), Central African Republic (1,288; 4; 23), Chad (828; 66; 633), Congo (635; 20; 182), DRC (3,644; 78; 495), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (2,955; 21; 818), Sao Tome & Principe (499; 12; 68).

Eastern (20,589; 592; 6,029): Comoros (132; 2; 55), Djibouti (4,123; 26; 1,707), Eritrea (41; 0; 39), Ethiopia (1,805; 19; 262), Kenya (2,474; 79; 643), Madagascar (957; 7; 201), Mauritius (335; 10; 322), Rwanda (410; 2; 280), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,204; 79; 418), South Sudan (1,317; 14; 6), Sudan (5,714; 333; 1,825), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (557; 0; 82).

Northern (49,708; 2,108; 22,354): Algeria (9,831; 681; 6,297), Egypt (29,767; 1,126; 7,756), Libya (209; 5; 52), Mauritania (784; 39; 65), Morocco (8,030; 208; 7,215), Tunisia (1,087; 49; 969).

Southern (43,318; 873; 22,680): Angola (86; 4; 19), Botswana (40; 1; 23), Eswatini (300; 3; 201), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (393; 4; 51), Mozambique (352; 2; 114), Namibia (25; 0; 16), South Africa (40,792; 848; 21,311), Zambia (1,089; 7; 912), Zimbabwe (237; 4; 31).

Western (38,981; 774; 16,993): Benin (261; 3; 151), Burkina Faso (885; 53; 760), Cape Verde (502; 5; 239), Cote d'Ivoire (3,262; 35; 1,584), Gambia (26; 1; 21), Ghana (8,885; 38; 3,189), Guinea (3,991; 23; 2,512), Guinea-Bissau (1,346; 8; 65), Liberia (334; 30; 176), Mali (1,461; 85; 806), Niger (963; 65; 860), Nigeria (11,516; 323; 3,535), Senegal (4,155; 45; 2,276), Sierra Leone (929; 47; 580), Togo (465; 13; 239).

