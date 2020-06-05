APO

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases As Of 5 June 2020, 9am EAT

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (169,836)  deaths (4,756), and recoveries (74,732)  by region:

Central (18,007 cases; 417 deaths; 7,017 recoveries): Burundi (63; 1; 33),Cameroon (6,789; 203; 4,565), Central African Republic (1,288; 4; 23), Chad (828; 66; 633), Congo (635; 20; 182), DRC (3,644; 78; 495), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (2,955; 21; 818), Sao Tome & Principe (499; 12; 68)

Eastern (20,024; 586; 5,943): Comoros (132; 2; 55), Djibouti (4,054; 26; 1,685), Eritrea (41; 0; 39), Ethiopia (1,636; 18; 250), Kenya (2,340; 78; 592), Madagascar (957; 7; 200), Mauritius (335; 10; 322), Rwanda (410; 2; 280), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,204; 79; 418), South Sudan (1,159; 10; 6), Sudan (5,714; 333; 1,825), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (522; 0; 82)

Northern (49,668; 2,108; 22,333): Algeria (9,831; 681; 6,297), Egypt (29,767; 1,126; 7,756), Libya (196; 5; 52), Mauritania (784; 39; 65), Morocco (8,003; 208; 7,195), Tunisia (1,087; 49; 968)

Southern (43,318; 873; 22,680): Angola (86; 4; 19), Botswana (40; 1; 23), Eswatini (300; 3; 201), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (393; 4; 51), Mozambique (352; 2; 114), Namibia (25; 0; 16), South Africa (40,792; 848; 21,311), Zambia (1,089; 7; 912), Zimbabwe (237; 4; 31)

Western (38,819; 772; 16,759): Benin (261; 3; 151), Burkina Faso (885; 53; 760), Cape Verde (502; 5; 239), Cote d'Ivoire (3,262; 35; 1,554), Gambia (26; 1; 21), Ghana (8,885; 38; 3,189), Guinea (3,991; 23; 2,512), Guinea-Bissau (1,346; 8; 65), Liberia (321; 28; 175), Mali (1,461; 85; 806), Niger (963; 65; 860), Nigeria (11,516; 323; 3,535), Senegal (4,021; 45; 2,162), Sierra Leone (914; 47; 491), Togo (465; 13; 239)

