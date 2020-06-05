Coronavirus – Kenya: Governments disburses Ksh 5 billion grant to counties Nairobi, Thursday June 4, 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Government has disbursed a conditional grant of Kshs. 5 billion to all the 47 counties aimed at bolstering the level of readiness in the health facilities.

While making the announcement today Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe advised the counties to prioritize their needs in accordance with the funds provided. He emphasized that “It is upon the County Governments to utilize these funds to safeguard the lives of the people and noted that counties should ensure that the local health facilities are well equipped, and healthcare workers are adequately catered for.”

“If our Counties are fully prepared and have the necessary infrastructure in place, then we shall have nothing to worry about,” he added and noted that this does not mean the money will replace what the Ministry has been supporting in terms PPE supply and others.

The CS further noted that with the fight against the Covid 19 raging, over 80 per cent of patients in hospitals are asymptomatic, and therefore, may be managed from home.

If it is implemented, Kagwe said this will free the health facilities from congestion. “Currently our Mbagathi and Kenyatta University Referral and Teaching Hospital are getting to full status,” he disclosed.

The Ministry of Health he explained is in the process of actualizing home and community based care protocols, for roll out to be implemented countrywide.

“What this means is that a lot of people who are in isolation facilities may be released to be taken care of at their homes provided it is in accordance with new WHO protocols. We are still looking at how we will customize and domesticate, as we look at the facilities the families may have,” he said today.

