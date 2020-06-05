APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Govt reports 124 news cases of COVID-19 Nairobi, Thursday June 4, 2020

The Government has reported 124 new cases of coronavirus from 2,640 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,340.

So fat the Government has tested a total number of 87, 698 samples, the Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe disclosed today when he announced the results of the tests.

The positive cases include, 119 Kenyans, two Somalis, two Tanzanians and one Eritrean National. Out of the 124 cases 100 are males and 24 are females with the youngest being one-year-old and the oldest 80.

Mombasa has the highest number of cases at 40, Nairobi has 38, Busia 26, Kajiado six, Kiambu three, Garissa and Taita Taveta, two cases each while Muranga and Elgeyo Marakwet have one case each.

“ Elgeyo Marakwe becomes the latest county to report a COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of counties that have been affected to 36,’ the CS said

The 40 cases in Mombasa are from Mvita 14, Kisauni 11, Changamwe six, Jomvu and Nyali one case each. Nairobi cases are from from Kibra 25, Kamukunji four, Dagoretti North five, Westlands , Langata and Embakasi East have one case each.

All the cases from Busia are of truck driver, 18 of them from Malaba border Point, four from Busia border  and four from Alupe mandatory quarantine center.

In Migori, the five cases are from Kuria West which as four cases and Suna East one case while in Kiambu, the three cases are from Ruiru, Lari and Kikuyu. In Garissa the two cases are from Daadab, in Taita Taveta the two cases are from Taveta, while in Muranga, the one one case is from Kiharu, Muranga town, Elgeyo Marakwet, has one case of a truck driver from Keiyo North.

Today, the CS also reported that the government has discharged 39 patients from various health facilities, bringing the total number of recoveries to 592 but also announced the death of four patients to the disease, bringing the total fatality number to 78.

He cautioned the truck drivers against causing delay at the border points because of not being tested 48 hours prior to departure. “Some of our truck drivers travel all the way to Busia passing  through  all the road blocks without the valid document  just to reach at the border point and have to wait to be tested since they cannot pass through the other side. This is purely indiscipline, and unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. I am urging our law enforcers to take appropriate action against any such drivers, flouting these measures,” Kagwe said.

He also emphasized that the fight against COVID-19 is not yet over since it is firmly rooted within our communities, with the level of the spread being in the villages, estates, and homes.

The Acting Director General of Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth,  added that the Government is able to account for everyone based on the cumulative numbers and  disclosed that the government is exploring the possibility of community isolation  through the home based care and community based facilities that the government will be launching soon, to decongest and prevent health care facilities from being overwhelmed.

“Remember majority of our cases are asymptomatic, so it makes no business sense to be able to manage this people in a hospital facility,” he said and added that this has worked before during the early days of HIV pandemic where low middle income countries were able to work out on interventions of home based care with very good success.

Dr. Amoth stressed that it has been known that patients recover best at home because they are familiar with home environment rather than a hospital facility.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

