Coronavirus – Kenya: Initiative to assist the mentally disabled for COVID-19 testing

An initiative has been started in Mombasa to assist the mentally disabled to be tested for COVID-19. We thank Mama Amina Abdallah, the chairperson of Mombasa Women Empowerment Network for this act of humanity.

