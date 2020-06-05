Coronavirus – Nigeria: 350 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
350 new cases of COVID19;
Lagos-102 Ogun-34 FCT-29 Borno-26 Kaduna-23 Rivers-21 Ebonyi-17 Kwara -16 Katsina-14 Edo-10 Delta-10 Kano-10 Bauchi-10 Bayelsa-9 Imo-8 Plateau-4 Ondo-3 Nasarawa-2 Gombe-1 Oyo-1
11516 cases of COVID19 Nigeria
Discharged: 3535 Deaths: 323
