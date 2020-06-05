Coronavirus – South Africa: 3267 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 Update: A total of 34696 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours (4 June). There are 3267 new cases of COVID-19. Sadly, we report 56 new COVID-19 related deaths and send our condolences to the loved ones. Click link for a full report: https://bit.ly/2My9Yr8.

