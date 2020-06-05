APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Update for Gauteng and Western Cape

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Based on data collected up to 4 June 2020, Gauteng has had an increase of 278 new cases and the Western Cape 2349 new cases. Staying at home will help to control the possible spread of the virus to your friends, relatives and your community.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update 5 June 2020

Africa Press Office -
3,177 samples tested in the past 24 hours. 90,875 samples tested so far. 134 new positive cases today. 2,474 Total confirmed cases. 51 new recoveries today. 643 Total discharged and recovered. 1 fatality today. 79 Total fatalities.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: International Organization for Migration (IOM) Niger – Assisted Voluntary Return for Stranded Malians; Over 1,600 Remain in Transit Centers

Africa Press Office -
Yesterday (4/06), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) assisted 179 Malian nationals stranded in Niger with their voluntary return to Mali, thanks to the European Union’s financial support. The migrants had been waiting at IOM’s transit centres in Niamey and Agadez for almost three months due to the border closures decreed by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.    The charter was the first movement by air, facilitated thanks to
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: Supporting the ICT sector in Africa as a cure for the economic crisis

Contributor -
“We need to think, and fast, about how we can help our African partner in the race against time as it faces the predicted economic disaster in the wake of the global covid-19 pandemic,” writes Franc Bogovic and Engin Eroglu.
Read more
APO

The EurAfrican Forum Digital 2020: 2 Days Between Europe and Africa’s Major Leaders

Africa Press Office -
For the first time, the EurAfrican Forum (https://www.EurAfricanForum.org/) will be moving online holding its 3rd annual meeting on July 2nd and 3rd, 2020; The EurAfrican Forum Digital 2020 will be gathering key actors from the public and private sector but also engaging the civil society, entrepreneurs, artists, activists, scientists; 2020’s edition will explore and discuss common challenges, as it unveils its theme In Search for a Common Ground in a Pos
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

African Development Bank

African Development Bank board stands by embattled President Adesina

Reuters -
The African Development Bank’s (AfDB) board on Thursday said it stood by an internal investigation that had cleared its president of improper conduct, but it would carry out an independent review of the report in the interest of due process.
Read more
Videos

Unpacking Nigeria’s COVID-19 strategy

CNBC Africa -
With over 11,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Nigeria has continued with plans to ease its COVID-19 restrictions. The latest being the move to lift the restrictions in interstate travel as well as domestic Air travel from the 21st of this month. Kyari Bukar, Former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria’s COVID-19 strategy in amid rising cases.
Read more
Videos

NAICOM extends insurance recapitalisation deadline to September 2021

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria's insurance regulator NAICOM has extended the deadline for the recapitalisation of insurance companies to September 2021. The recapitalisation process has also been segmented into two phases. Tajudeen Ibrahim, vice-President and Head of Research at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

BlackRock on Covid-19 markets & economic damage

CNBC Africa -
Global investment management group BlackRock believes that the best market cure for the impact of Covid-19 is inclusive and coordinated fiscal and monetary policy response. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on this and their 2020 investment themes is Karim Chedid, Investment Strategist at BlackRock.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

AfDB Governors back ethics committee agrees to authorise independent review

CNBC Africa -
The Bureau of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank has agreed to authorize an independent review of the report of the Ethics Committee of the boards of directors. The Bureau notes that it stands by the ethics committee's work as it was performed in accordance with the applicable rule under its resolutions. Ronnie Ntuli, Chairman of Thelo DB joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria removes fuel price cap

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency has removed the cap on the price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, giving marketers the freedom to fix the price of the commodity and sell above the price stipulated by the body.
Read more
Videos

The social and economic toll of COVID-19 on Nigerian households

CNBC Africa -
The National Bureau of Statistics says the experience of economic shocks in the few months after the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria has far exceeded the shocks experienced between 2017 and 2019. In its COVID-19 monitoring report released today, the bureau noted that the most widely reported shock experienced by households was an increase in prices of major food items. Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies will meet on Saturday to discuss extending record oil production cuts and to approve a new approach that aims to force laggards to comply better with the existing curbs. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: Supporting the ICT sector in Africa as a cure for the economic crisis

Contributor -
“We need to think, and fast, about how we can help our African partner in the race against time as it faces the predicted economic disaster in the wake of the global covid-19 pandemic,” writes Franc Bogovic and Engin Eroglu.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved