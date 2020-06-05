Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Update for Gauteng and Western Cape

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Based on data collected up to 4 June 2020, Gauteng has had an increase of 278 new cases and the Western Cape 2349 new cases. Staying at home will help to control the possible spread of the virus to your friends, relatives and your community.

