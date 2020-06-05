Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 40792 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 40 792 with 3267 new cases identified.
Case Data:
Province
Total cases for 4 June 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
4936
12,1
Free State
322
0,8
Gauteng
4845
11,9
KwaZulu-Natal
2869
7,0
Limpopo
206
0,5
Mpumalanga
144
0,4
North West
364
0,9
Northern Cape
95
0,2
Western Cape
27006
66,2
Unknown
5
0,0
Total
40792
100,0
Testing Data: A total of 820 675 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 34 696 tests have been conducted since the last report.
Reported COVID-19 Deaths and Recoveries: Regrettably, we report 56 more COVID-19 related deaths: 1 in KwaZulu Natal, 1 in the Free State and 54 in Western Cape.
This brings the total national deaths to 848.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries to date are 21 311 this translates to a recovery rate of 52,24%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Province
Deaths
Recoveries
Eastern Cape
95
2460
Free State
9
128
Gauteng
33
2222
KwaZulu Natal
55
1260
Limpopo
3
146
Mpumalanga
0
86
North West
1
59
Northern Cape
1
33
Western Cape
651
14917
Total
848
21311
Age Distribution Deaths:
Age
Deaths
Percentage
0-9
2
0,2
10-19
3
0,4
20-29
5
0,6
30-39
44
5,2
40-49
93
11,0
50-59
219
25,8
60-69
227
26,8
70-79
161
19,0
80-89
74
8,7
90-99
20
2,3
848
100
Gender Distribution Deaths:
Male (%)
Female (%)
Total
450 (53%)
398 (47%)
848
Issued by: Department of Health
