Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 40792 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 40 792 with 3267 new cases identified.

Case Data:

Province

Total cases for 4 June 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

4936

12,1

Free State

322

0,8

Gauteng

4845

11,9

KwaZulu-Natal

2869

7,0

Limpopo

206

0,5

Mpumalanga

144

0,4

North West

364

0,9

Northern Cape

95

0,2

Western Cape

27006

66,2

Unknown

5

0,0

Total

40792

100,0

Testing Data: A total of 820 675 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 34 696 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Reported COVID-19 Deaths and Recoveries: Regrettably, we report 56 more COVID-19 related deaths: 1 in KwaZulu Natal, 1 in the Free State and 54 in Western Cape.

This brings the total national deaths to 848.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries to date are 21 311 this translates to a recovery rate of 52,24%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province

Deaths

Recoveries

Eastern Cape

95

2460

Free State

9

128

Gauteng

33

2222

KwaZulu Natal

55

1260

Limpopo

3

146

Mpumalanga

0

86

North West

1

59

Northern Cape

1

33

Western Cape

651

14917

Total

848

21311

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age

Deaths

Percentage

0-9

2

0,2

10-19

3

0,4

20-29

5

0,6

30-39

44

5,2

40-49

93

11,0

50-59

219

25,8

60-69

227

26,8

70-79

161

19,0

80-89

74

8,7

90-99

20

2,3

848

100

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%)

Female (%)

Total

450 (53%)

398 (47%)

848

Issued by: Department of Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.