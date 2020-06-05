Coronavirus – Uganda: Assessment of COVID-19 response in Isingiro District, Uganda

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, State Minister of Health, Hon. Robinah Nabbanja and Yonas Tegegn WOLDEMARIAM led teams from Ministry of Health – Uganda and WHO Uganda to assess the COVID-19 response in Isingiro District. The visit was guided by Hon. Stephen Kangwagye, MP Bukanga county, Isingiro.

