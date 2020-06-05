APO

Vertiv Reveals Latest Research on Edge Opportunity for Telecom Operators

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) (www.Vertiv.com), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, together with technology analyst firm Omdia (www.Omdia.com), released a new report on the implications of the shift to edge computing for telecom operators and the best tactics and strategies for capitalising on edge growth.  

The report – Telcos and edge computing: opportunity, threat or distraction? (https://bit.ly/370XH7Y) –  reveals that growth in edge computing could generate new revenue opportunities for operators. Omdia, formerly Ovum, says specifically that mobile and wireline operators can build a platform for the development of edge services while saving massively on costs by combining existing cell tower networks with central offices and aggregation points such as edge data centres.

“The growth at the edge opens opportunities for telecom providers to develop new services related to 5G, IoT and other innovative technologies,” said Gary Niederpruem, chief strategy and development officer of Vertiv. “Operators will need partners with international reach, as well as a breadth of solutions and services, to support them on their edge journey.”

The Omdia report also reveals that edge growth should open up new areas of competition, with 36% of those surveyed believing that network operators will be most important in the creation of new revenue services from edge. Application developers (30%) and public cloud providers (25%) are also seen as key edge players.

“Communications service providers (CSPs) believe they see a clear opportunity in the emerging edge computing market, but other potential players including public cloud providers and over-the-top (OTT) content players, are equally attracted by the prospect of delivering the edge,” said Julian Bright, senior telecoms analyst, Omdia and author of the research. “The size of share that service providers can expect to capture in the market for edge computing will depend on several factors. These include how successfully they can evolve their networks to support edge computing paradigms and avoid becoming mere connectivity providers.”

The Omdia report specifically addresses the role prefabricated modular data centres (PFM) (https://bit.ly/2ACyViy) will likely play in helping telecoms operators deliver future edge infrastructure, with the PFM market forecast to grow from $1.2 billion in 2018 to $4.3 billion in 2023. This projected growth is driven by telcos and the growth of edge computing, as well as overall growth by cloud service providers, the report highlights.

Alongside rapid deployment, energy efficiency is also a key concern for network operators. In a recently published update to a landmark 2019 survey commissioned by Vertiv – 2020: Same Hopes, More Fears (https://bit.ly/3gPHIOJ) – technology analyst firm 451 Research identified that the energy costs associated with edge and 5G connectivity remain a serious concern for operators.

“Energy consumption is a major concern for 5G network owners as it constitutes between 20-40% of network OPEX,” said Brian Partridge, vice president, 451 Research. “Analysis conducted by Vertiv estimates 5G will likely increase total network energy consumption of 150-170% by 2026. The industry desperately needs energy efficient 5G solutions, especially for power-hungry tech like MIMO antennas, and data centre specific countermeasures.”

To address these evolving needs, Vertiv is constantly developing new infrastructure, software and services to optimise energy use across the network together with telco partners and customers. The company’s efforts in this area have been recognized by the GSMA through a verified case study of Vertiv’s work with Telefónica (https://bit.ly/3dyNUZe), allowing both companies to be shortlisted as finalists for Best Mobile Innovation for Climate Action (https://bit.ly/376srVk) at the GSMA Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO).

If you want to learn more about telecom trends directly from a panel of Vertiv’s global experts, register for the LinkedIn Live event scheduled on June 9 at 3 pm CET (https://bit.ly/2XxMjNK). For further details on the latest research from Vertiv in the telecom space, visit www.Vertiv.com/Telecom.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Vertiv.

Media Contact: APO Group PR Agency E: [email protected] E: [email protected] T: +27 79 687 0803

About Vertiv: Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) (www.Vertiv.com) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit www.Vertiv.com.

Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Vertiv Reveals Latest Research on Edge Opportunity for Telecom Operators

Africa Press Office -
Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) (www.Vertiv.com), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, together with technology analyst firm Omdia (www.Omdia.com), released a new report on the implications of the shift to edge computing for telecom operators and the best tactics and strategies for capitalising on edge growth.   The report – Telcos and edge computing: opportunity, threat or distraction? (https://bit.ly/370XH7Y) –  reveals that growth in edg
Read more
International News

Hackers target the newly unemployed: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Phil LeBeau details the beginning of a comeback for airline companies as more flights are added to the summer schedule. And CNBC's Josh Lipton brea
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Polio eradication expertise backs Africa’s COVID-19 response

Africa Press Office -
Download logoExpertise in polio eradication that has put Africa on the verge of being certified free of wild poliovirus has been brought to the frontlines of COVID-19 fight. A network of responders from the World Health Organization (WHO) Polio Eradication Programme and partner organizations is providing critical resources and skills to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. While testing is the core of any strategy to contain the virus, the region has had a relatively low number of tests performed. S
Read more
APO

Energy Leaders Give Insight on the Future of Kenya&apos;s Oil and Gas Transition

Africa Press Office -
African governments are advised to consider the long-term effects of COVID-19 on oil and gas projects. Africa Oil & Power (https://www.AfricaOilandPower.com/) and the Africa Energy Chamber hosted a webinar on Thursday under the theme ‘Moving Kenya Forward: Oil Production and New Exploration Under COVID-19.’; The east African country’s oil and gas industry is in a state of transition; Kenya has the most natural resources in East Africa and is the most explored country in the
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Oceana CEO on H1 results & how the company is responding to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The tide facing Oceana’s first half profits remained constant, with the fishing group recording flat headline earnings per share of 249.8 cents. The strong showing from its African operations was offset by lower fish oil sales and profit from US based Daybrooke. The closure of the Chinese market for live lobster following the Covid-19 outbreak also weighed on results. Oceana CEO, Imraan Soomra joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

How The Stimulus Programs Failed Americans: Joseph Stiglitz

CNBC -
Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz says U.S. government stimulus programs have failed to help the most vulnerable workers and companies during the coronavirus pandemic. He discusses longer-term challenges facing the U.S. economy and educat
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Adventis on why it’s time to increase Africa exposure

CNBC Africa -
Despite the uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic, now could be the best time for global investors underweight exposure to Africa to raise their stakes on the continent, says investment management firm, Adventis. The firm argues that the prospects for investment returns in Africa remain high. Joseph Rohm, MD and Fund Manager at Adventis joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

SA govt. to challenge court ruling on constitutionality of lock-down regulations

CNBC Africa -
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said government will challenge a court ruling that found lock-down level 3 and 4 regulations unconstitutional.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

Hackers target the newly unemployed: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Phil LeBeau details the beginning of a comeback for airline companies as more flights are added to the summer schedule. And CNBC's Josh Lipton brea
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: COVID-19 is likely to lead to a vast increase in youth unemployment in Africa, this is how business can mitigate the damage…

Contributor -
Why business has a greater role to play in mitigating conflict with COVID-19
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: Tourism sector in Mauritius devastated by COVID-19

Contributor -
“Travel bans and containment measures around the world are having a devastating effect on the tourism sector in Mauritius, which was already experiencing sluggish growth in 2019,” writes economist, Shani Smit.
Read more
article

COMMENT: Nic Wolpe on George Floyd – Why can’t we banish bigotry like we banished apartheid?

Contributor -
One is left stunned and bewildered that the leader, supposedly of the free world, only interest and concern is for the police to turn on its people, when what is needed and required, is leadership, compassion, understanding, empathy and solidarity at a time of multiple distress, pain and anguish.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved