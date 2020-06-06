African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 6 June 2020 6 pm EAT

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of 6 June 2020, 6pm EAT African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (177,953) deaths (4,936), and recoveries (78,834) by region:

Central (19,372 cases; 432 deaths; 7,126 recoveries): Burundi (63; 1; 33), Cameroon (7,599; 212; 4,587), Central African Republic (1,451; 4; 29), Chad (836; 68; 657), Congo (639; 20; 182), DRC (3,878; 82; 537), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,101; 21; 833), Sao Tome & Principe (499; 12; 68)

Eastern (21,122; 612; 6,270): Comoros (132; 2; 55), Djibouti (4,169; 26; 1,815), Eritrea (41; 0; 39), Ethiopia (1,934; 20; 281), Kenya (2,600; 83; 643), Madagascar (1,026; 8; 212), Mauritius (337; 10; 324), Rwanda (420; 2; 282), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,204; 79; 418), South Sudan (1,317; 14; 6), Sudan (5,865; 347; 1,924), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (557; 0; 82)

Northern (51,391; 2,161; 22,987): Algeria (9,935; 690; 6,453), Egypt (31,115; 1,166; 8,158), Libya (239; 5; 52), Mauritania (883; 43; 69), Morocco (8,132; 208; 7,278), Tunisia (1,087; 49; 977)

Southern (46,015; 933; 24,490): Angola (86; 4; 21), Botswana (40; 1; 23), Eswatini (305; 3; 221), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (409; 4; 55), Mozambique (354; 2; 119), Namibia (29; 0; 16), South Africa (43,434; 908; 23,088), Zambia (1,089; 7; 912), Zimbabwe (265; 4; 33)

Western (40,053; 798; 17,961): Benin (261; 3; 151), Burkina Faso (888; 53; 765), Cape Verde (542; 5; 240), Cote d'Ivoire (3,431; 36; 1,604), Gambia (26; 1; 21), Ghana (9,168; 42; 3,457), Guinea (4,060; 23; 2,667), Guinea-Bissau (1,368; 12; 153), Liberia (334; 30; 176), Mali (1,485; 87; 816), Niger (966; 65; 863), Nigeria (11,844; 333; 3,696), Senegal (4,249; 47; 2,512), Sierra Leone (946; 48; 600), Togo (485; 13; 240)

