Coronavirus – Nigeria: 328 new cases of COVID-19

328 new cases of COVID-19;
Lagos-121 FCT-70 Bauchi-25 Rivers-18 Oyo-16 Kaduna-15 Gombe-14 Edo-13 Ogun-13 Jigawa-8 Enugu-6 Kano-5 Osun-2 Ondo-2
11844 cases of COVID19 Nigeria
Discharged: 3696 Deaths: 333
