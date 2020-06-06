APO

Coronavirus – Sudan – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

HIGHLIGHTS

Relief actors launch and adjust programs to mitigate COVID-19 risks to violence- affected and displaced populations

USG contributes more than $4.5 million for COVID-19 response efforts in Sudan

Nearly 44,000 previously inaccessible IDPs identified for humanitarian assistance in West Darfur

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2UiWunl

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Relief actors have expressed concern about the humanitarian access impacts of measures to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sudan, including border closures and restrictions on passenger flights, as non-governmental organization (NGO) staff face increased, related challenges reaching populations in need of assistance.

To date in FY 2020, State/PRM and USAID/OFDA have contributed more than $4.5 million in Supplemental COVID-19 funding to NGO and UN partners working to mitigate the spread of the disease in Sudan, including in refugee and internally displaced person (IDP) camps. U.S. Government (USG) partners are conducting dedicated health, hygiene, and risk communication activities to bolster preparedness and response capacity in Sudan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases As Of 6 June 2020, 9am EAT

Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (176,807) deaths (4,902), and recoveries (78,267) by region: Central (18,931 cases; 421 deaths; 7,072 recoveries): Burundi (63; 1; 33),Cameroon (7,392; 205; 4,575), Central African Republic (1,451; 4; 29), Chad (836; 68; 657), Congo (639; 20; 182), DRC (3,644; 78; 495), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,101; 21; 833), Sao Tome & Principe (499; 12; 68) Eastern (20,599; 592; 6,031): Comoros (132; 2; 55),
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Western Cape Community Safety’s response to Coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

Africa Press Office -
Download logoUnder the leadership of the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, the Department of Community Safety (DoCS) has evolved its programmes to successfully respond to the COVID-19 crisis and related disaster management regulations. Amongst the core programmes within DoCS’ response include the Chrysalis Academy, the Western Cape Police Ombudsman (WCPO), the Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA), the Western Cape Safety Plan’s Law Enforcement Advancement Programme (LEAP
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Egypt: IMF Reaches Staff-Level Agreement on a 12-Month US$5.2 Billion Stand-By Arrangement

Africa Press Office -
Download logoEgypt’s Stand-By Arrangement (SBA)—following support under the IMF’s Rapid Financing Facility (RFI)—aims to alleviate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping maintain macroeconomic stability, strengthen the social safety net, and support reforms to spur private-sector-led growth and job creation; Financing from Egypt’s international partners will be critical to support the key reform objectives and ensure reform success. In response to
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Liberia: IMF Executive Board Approves a US$50 Million Disbursement to Liberia to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe IMF approved the disbursement of US$50 million (1.7 percent of GDP) under the Rapid Credit Facility to support the authorities’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic; The economic impact of the pandemic is hitting the poorest with little social safety net, and food security of those relying on uncertain daily income is a pressing concern; The authorities have responded by taking revenue and expenditure measures to support emergency food aid for the poor; improving monitoring a
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Markets rebound on U.S. job numbers

CNBC Africa -
Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Dale Hutcheson, Fund Manager, Absa Asset Management....
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Rwanda opens most sectors of the economy

CNBC Africa -
In Rwanda, the country has recorded two death from Covid-19, at a time when the Government has eased the lock-down that had been in place for a month and half by opening up almost all sectors of the economy though with a number of precautionary measures to keep the virus in check. At the same time a French court ordered the Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga to be handed over to a United Nations tribunal for trial. Hudson Kuteesa, Journalist with the Newtimes joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

AfDB Governors back ethics committee agrees to authorise independent review

CNBC Africa -
The Bureau of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank has agreed to authorize an independent review of the report of the Ethics Committee of the boards of directors. The Bureau notes that it stands by the ethics committee's work as it was performed in accordance with the applicable rule under its resolutions. Ronnie Ntuli, Chairman of Thelo DB joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria removes fuel price cap

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency has removed the cap on the price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, giving marketers the freedom to fix the price of the commodity and sell above the price stipulated by the body.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Op-Ed: As COVID-19 presents Africa with conflicting choices between relief for today and investing for tomorrow, here’s why it needs to consider digitization

Contributor -
Investing in digitization will deliver huge dividends to Africa.
Read more
International News

How Pro Sports Leagues Plan To Return

CNBC -
When NBA star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus in early March, it set off a chain reaction of professional sports cancellations, the likes of which the country has never seen. Now, three months later, sports are slowly beginning to com
Read more
Videos

How SA businesses are dealing with financial stress of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Most South African companies expect profits to be hit by coronavirus and the carnage the virus will bring to the economy. The degree of stress to the balance sheet however will depend on the overall industry, liquidity and management risk. Joining CNBC Africa to dissect which bottom lines will be most infected by Covid-19 is Phibion Makuwerere, Analyst at Intellidex.
Read more
Videos

Stonebwoy lends his voice in the fight against COVID-19 & racism

CNBC Africa -
This week the world was united in the fight against two pandemics – the coronavirus and racism. The latter was triggered by the recent death of George Floyd, the latest victim of police brutality in the US, which triggered mass protests against discrimination. One of the individuals that took a stand against both pandemics is internationally acclaimed Ghanian musician Stonebwoy. He put on a show, from his home, to shine the light on Covid-19 and racism, raising money to support homeless youth in Ghana.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved