Coronavirus – Sudan – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

HIGHLIGHTS

Relief actors launch and adjust programs to mitigate COVID-19 risks to violence- affected and displaced populations

USG contributes more than $4.5 million for COVID-19 response efforts in Sudan

Nearly 44,000 previously inaccessible IDPs identified for humanitarian assistance in West Darfur

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2UiWunl

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Relief actors have expressed concern about the humanitarian access impacts of measures to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sudan, including border closures and restrictions on passenger flights, as non-governmental organization (NGO) staff face increased, related challenges reaching populations in need of assistance.

To date in FY 2020, State/PRM and USAID/OFDA have contributed more than $4.5 million in Supplemental COVID-19 funding to NGO and UN partners working to mitigate the spread of the disease in Sudan, including in refugee and internally displaced person (IDP) camps. U.S. Government (USG) partners are conducting dedicated health, hygiene, and risk communication activities to bolster preparedness and response capacity in Sudan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).