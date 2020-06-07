APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: 134 people test positive for Covid 19 Nairobi, Friday, June 5, 2020

Today, the Government has announced 134 new cases of COVID-19 from a sample of 3,177 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,474.

So far the Ministry of Health has tested  90, 875 samples since the pandemic was announced in the country, the Chief Administrative Secretary for Health, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi announced today at the daily press briefing.

The positive cases include 131 Kenyans, and three foreigners out of which 98 are males and 36 females with the youngest being six years old, and the oldest 70.

Out of the 134 cases Mombasa, has 67 cases, Nairobi 31, Busia 15, Machakos five, Taita Taveta four, Kilifi and Nakuru two cases each, and Garissa, Murang’a, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu and Kajiado one case each.

In Mombasa the  67 cases are from Kisauni with 25, Jomvu 12, Changamwe and Mvita 10 cases each and Likoni one case. The 31 cases in Nairobi are from Kibra 19, Westlands seven, Makadara three, Langata and Embakasi East, two cases each,  and Ruaraka, Kasarani, Embakasi south one case each.

The CAS reported that the cases in Busia, are all from truck drivers at the border point. In Machakos the five cases are from Athi River while in Taita Taveta, all the four cases are from truck drivers at Taveta.

In Kilifi the two cases are  from Kilifi South and Kilifi North. In Kiambu, the two cases are from Ruiru and Kabete, while in Nakuru, the two cases are from Naivasha.

Garissa has one case at Daadab, Muranga one case at Makuyu, Kisumu one case from Kisumu Central, Uasin Gishu one case from Turbo of a truck driver, Kericho one case from Ainamoi and Kajiado one case from Kajiado East.

“We have also discharged 51 patients from various health facilities, bringing the  total number of recoveries to 643. However,  one more patient has succumbed to the disease bringing the total fatality number to79,” she reported.

Dr. Mwangangi thanked Kenyans for their commitment and efforts to KOMESHA Corona but reminded them to continue  washing hands often with soap and running water,  avoid close contact, stay at least 6-feet from other people and wear mask while in public places.

She also urged Counties  to move with speed to implement the 5 billion that the government has disbursed to them  to upgrade their health facilities. Yesterday the CS for Health reported that the government has disbursed a conditional grant of Ksh 5 billion to all 47 counties to bolster the level of readiness in health facilities.

“Collective effort in combating this pandemic requires that each and every member of our society, irrespective of their condition or status, be incorporated into the fight, one way or another,” she said.

