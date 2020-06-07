Coronavirus – Kenya: Government records highest number of recoveries for Covid 19 Nairobi , Saturday June 6, 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Kenya continues to record high numbers of recoveries from coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, the country has discharged 63 people from various hospitals after recovering from Covid 19.

This now brings the cumulative number of discharges to 706 on the 86th day since the country reported its first coronavirus case, a statement from the Ministry of Health, Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe said today.

“The discharges are an achievement that could not have been possible without the zeal and devotion to duty of the health care workers,” he said.

Within the same period, the government has reported 126 new positive cases of the virus from 3,632 samples tested, bringing the total caseload of positive cases in the country to 2,600 from cumulative tests of 94,507.

The new cases are from Mombasa 56 cases, Busia 54, Nairobi eight, and Migori three, Machakos, Kisumu, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and Kajiado Counties have one case each.

In Mombasa the cases are spread in Mvita 18, Nyali 15, Kisauni and Jomvu seven cases each, Likoni, six, and Changamwe, three.

In Busia the cases are from Malaba POE 46, Busia POE seven, and Alupe quarantine, one case. All except one of the cases in Busia, are of truck drivers.

In Nairobi the new cases are in Kibra three, Makadara, Mathare, Langata, Roysambu and Kasarani, one case each while in Migori, two cases are in Kuria West, and Kuria East, one case.

In Machakos, one case is at Athi River, in Kisumu, the case is at Kisumu Central, in Nakuru, the case is at Naivasha and in Uasin Gishu one case of a truck driver is at Turbo. Kajiado case is at Loitokitok.

Out of the 126 cases the youngest is one year old while the oldest is 76, 28 are females, and 98 are males,” the statement said.

Despite the recoveries the CS noted that four more other patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of those who have died to 83.

“We are urging our people to continue observing the containment measures of hand washing, maintaining social and physical distance and wearing of face masks among others. These are among the most effective interventions to contain further spread of the virus,”he stressed.

