APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 389 new cases of COVID-19

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

389 new cases of COVID-19;

Lagos-66 FCT-50 Delta-32 Oyo-31 Borno-26 Rivers-24 Edo-23 Ebonyi-23 Anambra-17 Gombe-17 Nasarawa-14 Imo-12 Kano-12 Sokoto-12 Jigawa-8 Ogun-7 Bauchi-5 Kebbi-2 Kaduna-2 Katsina-2 Ondo-2 Abia-1 Niger-1

12233 cases of COVID-19 Discharged: 3826 Deaths: 342

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

Economy

THE WEEKEND READ : Where did our golden world cup wonder go?

Chris Bishop -
It is a shame that, a decade on, a deadlier striker than Tshabalala – COVID who wears number 19 – is causing as much disappointment as the goal that cancelled out his stunning effort against Mexico on that sunny winter’s afternoon.
Read more
Debates

OPINION: “You don’t have to look rich when you know you aren’t” Why Nigerians should save.

Chris Bishop -
My colleague Wale sees me return to the office from the site late one afternoon and then says to everyone, "Hey, Paul...
Read more
Insights

Why 95-year-old struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni was “happy and proud” about a life sentence.

Chris Bishop -
“We felt happy and proud that although the propaganda outside from the government that we were murderers, terrorists and rapists, people now knew we were none of these things and people knew what we were fighting for. That feeling that they know we are not thieves, that we are fighting for freedom, that is what kept us going."
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Rwanda: COVID-19 Update

Africa Press Office -
Download logoTen (10) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 1558 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four hundred and twenty (420). To date, two hundred and eightty-two (282) patients have recovered and been discharged. The number of active cases is a hundred and thirty-six (136) and two (2) deaths. The new cases relate to the Rusizi cluster, and have been isolated and contacts traced. All active cases are in isolation in stable condition. T
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

Op-Ed: As COVID-19 presents Africa with conflicting choices between relief for today and investing for tomorrow, here’s why it needs to consider digitization

Contributor -
Investing in digitization will deliver huge dividends to Africa.
Read more
International News

How Pro Sports Leagues Plan To Return

CNBC -
When NBA star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus in early March, it set off a chain reaction of professional sports cancellations, the likes of which the country has never seen. Now, three months later, sports are slowly beginning to com
Read more
Videos

How SA businesses are dealing with financial stress of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Most South African companies expect profits to be hit by coronavirus and the carnage the virus will bring to the economy. The degree of stress to the balance sheet however will depend on the overall industry, liquidity and management risk. Joining CNBC Africa to dissect which bottom lines will be most infected by Covid-19 is Phibion Makuwerere, Analyst at Intellidex.
Read more
Videos

Stonebwoy lends his voice in the fight against COVID-19 & racism

CNBC Africa -
This week the world was united in the fight against two pandemics – the coronavirus and racism. The latter was triggered by the recent death of George Floyd, the latest victim of police brutality in the US, which triggered mass protests against discrimination. One of the individuals that took a stand against both pandemics is internationally acclaimed Ghanian musician Stonebwoy. He put on a show, from his home, to shine the light on Covid-19 and racism, raising money to support homeless youth in Ghana.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

THE WEEKEND READ : Where did our golden world cup wonder go?

Chris Bishop -
It is a shame that, a decade on, a deadlier striker than Tshabalala – COVID who wears number 19 – is causing as much disappointment as the goal that cancelled out his stunning effort against Mexico on that sunny winter’s afternoon.
Read more
Debates

OPINION: “You don’t have to look rich when you know you aren’t” Why Nigerians should save.

Chris Bishop -
My colleague Wale sees me return to the office from the site late one afternoon and then says to everyone, "Hey, Paul...
Read more
Insights

Why 95-year-old struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni was “happy and proud” about a life sentence.

Chris Bishop -
“We felt happy and proud that although the propaganda outside from the government that we were murderers, terrorists and rapists, people now knew we were none of these things and people knew what we were fighting for. That feeling that they know we are not thieves, that we are fighting for freedom, that is what kept us going."
Read more
International News

Why The Stock Market Is Up With 42MM Americans Out Of Work

CNBC -
Stocks have soared despite high unemployment and social unrest. The economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic has deepened the divide between Wall Street and Main Street. While the U.S. economy is showing signs of life as businesses reopen
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved