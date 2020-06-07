Coronavirus – Nigeria: 389 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
389 new cases of COVID-19;
Lagos-66 FCT-50 Delta-32 Oyo-31 Borno-26 Rivers-24 Edo-23 Ebonyi-23 Anambra-17 Gombe-17 Nasarawa-14 Imo-12 Kano-12 Sokoto-12 Jigawa-8 Ogun-7 Bauchi-5 Kebbi-2 Kaduna-2 Katsina-2 Ondo-2 Abia-1 Niger-1
12233 cases of COVID-19 Discharged: 3826 Deaths: 342
