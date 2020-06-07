Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update For COVID-19 7 June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
Cumulative confirmed positive cases 969
Total number of deaths 48
Active New Cases 23
Active cases at Isolation Centres 313
Cumulative recoveries 608
Number currently in quarantine 1,695
Number discharged from quarantine 5,173
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.