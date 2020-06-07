Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 06.6.2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 85
Somaliland: 29
Benadir: 19
Galmudug: 17
Jubbaland: 14
South West: 5
Hirshabelle: 1
Male: 58
Female: 27
Recovery: 13
Death: 3
Total confirmed cases: 2,289 Total recoveries: 431 Total deaths: 82
