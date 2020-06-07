APO

Coronavirus – UNICEF Guinea-Bissau: COVID-19 Situation Report

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 5 June, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 1,368 with 153 patients who have recovered and 12 deaths, thus bringing the number of active cases to 1,203. Male continue to be more attained than female. The type of transmission is considered community transmission with most cases concentrated in the capital, Bissau. Two new regions have confirmed cases, Bafata (5 cases) and Gabu (2 cases), bringing the number of affected regions to 5, including Biombo (42 cases), Cacheu (22 cases) and the Sector Autonomous of Bissau (1,297 cases).

The National Health Emergency Committee, under the Ministry of Health, continues to lead the response, supported by the UN system and other partners like IMVF, Red Cross and Médecins Sans Frontieres. In support of the National Contingency Plan, the UN has developed a UN joint COVID-19 Operational Support Plan. Within the support plan, UNICEF leads the UN interagency Task Force on risk communication and community engagement in support of the response and in close coordination with the National Health Emergency Committee. Meetings among donors are conducted weekly to ensure coordinated interventions and investment in urgent priorities.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3cGcMNx

UNICEF’s COVID-19 response

In support to the National Contingency Plan for COVID19, UNICEF response strategy and interventions focus on the following:

Risk communication and community engagement and C4D – WASH and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures;

Health – Continuous access to health services, capacity strengthening of medical personnel and provision of medical consumables, essential drugs and equipment;

Education: provision of distance education and support to education sector response and recovery – Child Protection: Psychosocial support and continuous access to child protection services;

Procurement and logistics

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update For COVID-19 7 June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoCumulative confirmed positive cases 969 Total number of deaths 48 Active New Cases 23 Active cases at Isolation Centres 313 Cumulative recoveries 608 Number currently in quarantine 1,695 Number discharged from quarantine 5,173 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 Update

Africa Press Office -
Download logoResults from samples tested on 06 June 2020 confirm 23 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 616. 7 truck drivers from Elegu, Mutukula and Mirama Hills Points of Entry 1 security personnel from Elegu 1 case is a frontline health worker 14 cases from contacts and alerts from; Kyotera, Adjumani, Tororo and Amuru Districts 47 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were handed over to their countries of origin Total Recoveries: 96 Samples from P
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Seychelles: Handing over ceremony of second consignment of medical supplies from India

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe second consignment of essential medicine supplies from India arrived today (7 June 2020) in Port Victoria aboard INS Kesari. Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs & Blue Economy, Amb. Barry Faure & Secretary of State for Health, Amb. Marie Pierre Lloyd jointly received the consignment on behalf of Government of Seychelles from the High Commissioner of India, H.E. General Dalbir Singh Suhag. The shipment, includes, essential and critical medicines which caters to most of th
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Food Safety Day: Everyone has a role to play

Africa Press Office -
Download logoJoining forces, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) flagged that “food safety is a shared responsibility” with a role for everyone to play, from governments, industry and producers to business operators and consumers. The COVID-19 pandemic has also shined a spotlight on the importance of monitoring and addressing food safety; adapting food safety systems to respond to supply chain disruptions; and ens
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

Op-Ed: As COVID-19 presents Africa with conflicting choices between relief for today and investing for tomorrow, here’s why it needs to consider digitization

Contributor -
Investing in digitization will deliver huge dividends to Africa.
Read more
International News

How Pro Sports Leagues Plan To Return

CNBC -
When NBA star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus in early March, it set off a chain reaction of professional sports cancellations, the likes of which the country has never seen. Now, three months later, sports are slowly beginning to com
Read more
Videos

How SA businesses are dealing with financial stress of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Most South African companies expect profits to be hit by coronavirus and the carnage the virus will bring to the economy. The degree of stress to the balance sheet however will depend on the overall industry, liquidity and management risk. Joining CNBC Africa to dissect which bottom lines will be most infected by Covid-19 is Phibion Makuwerere, Analyst at Intellidex.
Read more
Videos

Stonebwoy lends his voice in the fight against COVID-19 & racism

CNBC Africa -
This week the world was united in the fight against two pandemics – the coronavirus and racism. The latter was triggered by the recent death of George Floyd, the latest victim of police brutality in the US, which triggered mass protests against discrimination. One of the individuals that took a stand against both pandemics is internationally acclaimed Ghanian musician Stonebwoy. He put on a show, from his home, to shine the light on Covid-19 and racism, raising money to support homeless youth in Ghana.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

THE WEEKEND READ : Where did our golden world cup wonder go?

Chris Bishop -
It is a shame that, a decade on, a deadlier striker than Tshabalala – COVID who wears number 19 – is causing as much disappointment as the goal that cancelled out his stunning effort against Mexico on that sunny winter’s afternoon.
Read more
Debates

OPINION: “You don’t have to look rich when you know you aren’t” Why Nigerians should save.

Chris Bishop -
My colleague Wale sees me return to the office from the site late one afternoon and then says to everyone, "Hey, Paul...
Read more
Insights

Why 95-year-old struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni was “happy and proud” about a life sentence.

Chris Bishop -
“We felt happy and proud that although the propaganda outside from the government that we were murderers, terrorists and rapists, people now knew we were none of these things and people knew what we were fighting for. That feeling that they know we are not thieves, that we are fighting for freedom, that is what kept us going."
Read more
International News

Why The Stock Market Is Up With 42MM Americans Out Of Work

CNBC -
Stocks have soared despite high unemployment and social unrest. The economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic has deepened the divide between Wall Street and Main Street. While the U.S. economy is showing signs of life as businesses reopen
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved