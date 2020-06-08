Coronavirus – Africa: Joint Statement on the Role of a Sustainable Ocean Economy in a post-COVID-19 World

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today, the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy issued the following statement to mark World Oceans Day:

“Today, we celebrate World Oceans Day under unprecedented circumstances, as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated health and economic challenges. We, the members of the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, propose the ocean as a solution to a more resilient and prosperous world. This will be more important than ever as we embark on post-COVID-19 recovery.

“Blue nature is central to the planet and its people. The ocean covers over 70 per cent of the earth’s surface, absorbs about a quarter of all carbon emissions, and captures more than 90 per cent of the additional heat they generate. A fundamental building block of the global economy, it contributes over $2.5 trillion annually in value-added services, feeds over three billion people, provides a livelihood for over three billion people, and transports around 90 per cent of world trade. It is also a source of renewable energy and key ingredients for fighting disease. And it can do more if we sustainably manage it.

“World leaders must value the ocean in recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. In a sustainable ocean economy, effective protection, sustainable production and equitable prosperity go hand-in-hand. Investing in a sustainable ocean economy is an excellent deal: it has considerable benefits for the global economy, the ocean and societal well-being.

“The High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy is committed to the transition to a sustainable ocean economy, which is essential for jobs, food security, healthy people and ecosystems, a low-carbon world, equity, and resilience. Our nations are currently working on a set of recommendations to enable this transition, which is also vital for a sustainable relationship between people and planet—the entire blue planet. We cannot let this opportunity escape us.”

Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada Sebastian Piñera, President of Chile Frank Bainimarama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia Shinzō Abe, Prime Minister of Japan Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway Tommy Remengesau, Jr., President of the Republic of Palau António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal

We, the members of the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, lead nations of highly diverse oceanic, economic and political perspectives. Driven by a commitment to partnership, shared knowledge and science-informed policy, we aim to advance the values underpinning a sustainable ocean economy—effective protection, sustainable production and equitable prosperity.

