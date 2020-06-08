APO

Coronavirus – Egypt: Ministry of International Cooperation (MOIC), European Union (EU), European Investment Bank (EIB) and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) launch the second phase of Community Development Program in Egypt

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

EGP 111m will be invested in five governorates under phase two; EGP 113m are being invested in six governorates under phase one

The Ministry of International Cooperation (MOIC), the European Union (EU), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) have launched the second phase of the community development program with a total financing of EGP 111 million. In the framework of the second phase, MSMEDA signed Framework agreements with five Egyptian governorates to support the provision and enhancement of community facilities, including drinking water networks, sewage networks, paving side roads with interlocking paving, schools, health clinics, and youth centres.

The Community Development Program (CDP) aims at financing investments in community infrastructure to improve living standards for disadvantaged and vulnerable persons living in and around urban centres in several Governorates in Egypt. The program answers multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation, Infrastructure and Sustainable Cities and Communities.

The CDP is funded by a EUR 15 million grant from the European Union under the Neighbourhood Investment Facility (NIF) and is delegated to the European Investment Bank. It is implemented in two phases: phase one, worth EGP 113m million, which is focused on the projects to be completed by the end of 2020, while phase two worth EUR 111m is focused on works that will be completed by the end of 2023.

Under phase two of the program, MSMEDA signed framework agreements totalling EGP 111 million with five governorates. The projects financed under phase two include the upgrade of 1.75 km of water supply networks in Assiut, The extension and upgrade of 32.1 km of sanitation networks services in Assiut, Giza, Port Said and  Sharkia. The improvement of side roads quality and safety in Assiut, Giza and Alexandria, and upgrade of a local market in Alexandria.

Minister of International Cooperation, H.E. Dr. Rania Al Mashat noted “Investing in sustainable and resilient infrastructure is an investment in human capital and the productivity of our nation. The Ministry of International Cooperation continues working closely with the EU and the EIB to provide sustainability-focused and community-based solutions paving the way to inclusive and enabled economic growth. The two phases of the community development program with MSMEDA stimulate sectors that are labour intensive accelerating job creation and generating employment opportunities”.

Dario Scannapieco the EIB Vice President commented on the launch of the second phase “As the EU bank, we continue to support a sustainable, modern economy in Egypt and to reinforce its economic resilience. The Community Development Program is progressing in a very satisfactory manner. Under phase one of the program, MSMEDA signed financing agreements totalling EGP 113 million with six governorates. The projects financed under phase one included the rehabilitation of five health centres in Menofeya, Assyout and Sharkia. The modernisation of 17 schools in Giza, Menofya and Port Said. The extension and upgrade 34 km of water supply networks in Alexandria, Giza, Menofya and Sharkia, The extension and upgrade 14.7 km of sanitation networks services in Assiut and Alexandria. The improvement of side roads quality and safety in Menofya and Sharkia using interlocking paving for narrow roads 83000 m2. And the modernisation of a youth center in Port Said. Further investments in these sectors will be supported with the financing of phase two”.

Ivan Surkoš, Ambassador of the EU to Egypt, said “The European Union remains committed to supporting Egypt in its sustainable development goals under the Egypt Vision 2030 and in particular under the Urban Development Pillar.  With our partners EIB and MSMEDA, we are contributing to enhancing quality of life of the communities targeted under the “Community Development Programme” through tangible improvements in the municipal infrastructure of a number of cities across Egypt. EU-Egypt partnership is concretely delivering and making collectively a difference at the ground level and we stand ready to increase our investment in the future to make the cities of Egypt and its inhabitants more resilient and prosperous”.

Eng. Medhat Massoud the GM and head of the Human & Community Development Central sector within MSMEDA said “the second phase of the Community Development program comes as an important module and one of several programs and projects managed by MSMEDA in full partnership with the European Delegation in Cairo and the EIB. The program is fully aligned with MSMEDA and the Egyptian Government strategic objectives in supporting the enabling environment for the growth and development of the small and micro enterprise in the country. While enhancing the living conditions in the targeted geographical areas, MSMEDA applies labour intensive methodology during the executing the community infrastructure sub-projects to generating the maximum employment opportunities. The list of sub-projects represents the targeted communities’ urgent priorities.”

Eng. Massoud added that “During the implementation phase one and two, the big challenge was how to protect the workers on the different sites at the various governorates against the spreading of Epidemic COVID-19, a guide was prepared by MSMEDA and disseminated to all the contractors and workers to abide with these high and conservative protective measures against COVID-19.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of European Investment Bank (EIB).

Related Content

Videos

NSE’s Geoffrey Odundo on the economic impact of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Since March, there has been a decline in trade at East Africa’s biggest bourse but could this be a sign for deeper financial troubles for the region’s biggest economy? Nairobi Securities Exchange, CEO Geoffrey Odundo joins CNBC Africa for more on this.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for June 7, 2020

Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for June 7, 2020Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Do employees need reskilling for the new workplace?

CNBC Africa -
With many countries starting to open up after a month of lock-downs and partial lock-downs, some companies have resorted to employees working from home but with this new skills are needed. Talent Match CEO, Allen Kendunga joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
New cases confirmed today: 45 Benadir: 25 Somaliland: 17 Puntland: 2 South West: 1 Male: 35 Female: 10 Recovery: 10 Death: 1  Total confirmed cases: 2,334 Total recoveries: 441 Total deaths: 83Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Debates

OPINION: “You don’t have to look rich when you know you aren’t” Why Nigerians should save.

Chris Bishop -
My colleague Wale sees me return to the office from the site late one afternoon and then says to everyone, "Hey, Paul...
Read more
Insights

Why 95-year-old struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni was “happy and proud” about a life sentence.

Chris Bishop -
“We felt happy and proud that although the propaganda outside from the government that we were murderers, terrorists and rapists, people now knew we were none of these things and people knew what we were fighting for. That feeling that they know we are not thieves, that we are fighting for freedom, that is what kept us going."
Read more
International News

Why The Stock Market Is Up With 42MM Americans Out Of Work

CNBC -
Stocks have soared despite high unemployment and social unrest. The economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic has deepened the divide between Wall Street and Main Street. While the U.S. economy is showing signs of life as businesses reopen
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: As COVID-19 presents Africa with conflicting choices between relief for today and investing for tomorrow, here’s why it needs to consider digitization

Contributor -
Investing in digitization will deliver huge dividends to Africa.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

NSE’s Geoffrey Odundo on the economic impact of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Since March, there has been a decline in trade at East Africa’s biggest bourse but could this be a sign for deeper financial troubles for the region’s biggest economy? Nairobi Securities Exchange, CEO Geoffrey Odundo joins CNBC Africa for more on this.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Do employees need reskilling for the new workplace?

CNBC Africa -
With many countries starting to open up after a month of lock-downs and partial lock-downs, some companies have resorted to employees working from home but with this new skills are needed. Talent Match CEO, Allen Kendunga joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: When should we expect aviation to bounce back?

CNBC Africa -
The aviation industry has been one of the most affected sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic but how soon should we expect it to bounce back? Derek Nseko, Managing Director at iFly Aviation joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Economy

THE WEEKEND READ : Where did our golden world cup wonder go?

Chris Bishop -
It is a shame that, a decade on, a deadlier striker than Tshabalala – COVID who wears number 19 – is causing as much disappointment as the goal that cancelled out his stunning effort against Mexico on that sunny winter’s afternoon.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved