Coronavirus : Kenya discharges a record high of 97 patients

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Today, we have discharged a record high of 97 patients, from various hospitals countrywide. This now raises our tally of recoveries to 849. This is the highest number of recoveries we have recorded in a single 24-hour period; CAS Dr. Rashid Aman.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.