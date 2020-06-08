Coronavirus – Kenya: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya is 2862

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Total confirmed: 2862

Total recovered: 849

Deaths: 85

We are recording more & more people recovering from the disease, which is an indication that, if the virus is detected early, & proper care is availed, recovery is almost certain.

