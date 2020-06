Download logoThe Hospital of Hope at the CTICC has started admitting its first COVID-19 patients today, exactly one month after work on the site first began. A total of ten patients will be admitted to the facility today. As the hospital is a new facility, additional beds will be activated in a phased manner until the entire hospital is fully operational. The temporary hospital is the biggest COVID-19 field hospital in Africa, and was completed in just four weeks. The Convention Centr