Coronavirus – Nigeria: 260 new cases of COVID-19

260 new cases of COVID19;
Abia-67 FCT-40 Lagos-38 Ogun-19 Gombe-16 Edo-14 Imo-9 Kwara-8 Katsina-8 Nasarawa-8 Borno-8 Kaduna-6 Bauchi-5 Ekiti-4 Niger-2 Ondo-2 Plateau-2 Kano-2 Sokoto-2
12486 cases of COVID19 Nigeria
Discharged: 3959 Deaths: 354
