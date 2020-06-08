Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (8th June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 34 Somaliland: 19 Galmudug: 15
Male: 24 Female: 10 Recovery: 29 Death: 1
Total confirmed cases: 2,368 Total recoveries: 470 Total deaths: 84
