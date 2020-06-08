Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 45
Benadir: 25
Somaliland: 17
Puntland: 2
South West: 1
Male: 35
Female: 10 Recovery: 10
Death: 1
Total confirmed cases: 2,334 Total recoveries: 441 Total deaths: 83
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.Media filesDownload logo