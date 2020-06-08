Coronavirus – Uganda: Results from samples tested on 05 June 2020 confirm 36 new COVID-19 cases

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Results from samples tested on 05 June 2020 confirm 36 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 593.

All new confirmed cases are Ugandans and among alerts and contacts.

9 frontline health workers from Kampala

1 contact from Buvuma

15 contacts from Kyotera

2 contacts from Mayuge

1 contact from Pader

8 contacts from Yumbe

All contacts to previously confirmed cases were under quarantine at the time of test.

11 foreigners from earlier collected samples tested positive for COVID-19.

Total Recoveries: 82

Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 648

Samples from alerts and contacts: 344

Total samples tested today: 1310

