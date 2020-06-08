Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on The COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Health confirms thirty (30) new COVID-19 cases from 3,758 samples tested on 07th June, 2020. A total of 1,876 samples were tested from Points of Entry, 1,728 samples from alerts and contacts and 154 samples from health workers. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 646.

Additionally, fifty one (51) foreign truck drivers (43 Kenyans, 4 Tanzanians, 3 Burundians and 1 Eritrean) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their respective country of origin. Confirmed Cases:

1. Four (04) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu Point of Entry 2. One (01) of the confirmed cases is a truck driver who arrived from Kenya via Busia Point of Entry 3. Three (03) of the confirmed cases are security personnel from Luwero District. 4. Four (4) of the confirmed cases are frontline health workers. This brings the total number of COVID-19 positive health workers to 22. 5. Eighteen (18) of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases. These include: 4 from Amuru, 3 from Tororo, 3 from Buikwe, 2 from Kyankwanzi, 2 from Arua, 1 from Buliisa,

1 from Wakiso, 1 from Kisoro and 1 from Kampala Districts.

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 103 COVID-19 recoveries and NO COVID-19 related death

