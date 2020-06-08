Coronavirus – Zambia: Weekly Status Update 8th June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Reporting period: 2nd-8th June, 2020

111 new confirmed cases; 3 deaths; 76 recoveries

Tests in the last 7 days: 8,806 (37,448 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 1200

Total recoveries: 988

Total deaths: 10

Active cases: 202

