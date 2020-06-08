APO

Football development in Africa set for new era as Integral and Family & Football announce joint venture partnership

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Integral (www.Integralsande.com) and Family & Football today announce a new joint venture partnership focused on augmenting the level of football talent identification, development and management, on the African continent.

After almost a year of planning and working, Integral, the leading African sport management company, now enhances its service offering by adding comprehensive professional talent management services to its suite of services, having sealed this strategic alliance with one of the most prominent global football agencies, Family and Football.

Family & Football was founded by Dr. Erkut Sogut, a lawyer and registered FA intermediary, and has a foothold in many locations across the globe. The agency came into prominence by negotiating one of the most lucrative player contracts in Premiere League history for Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil whom it also represents. The joint venture partnership is a landmark achievement for Integral’s football division and the experience of Family & Football will assist the company in providing quality, first class representation to the flood of football talent dotted all over Africa.

Earlier in the year, Integral hosted Dr. Erkut Sogut when he visited Nigeria with his close friend and associate Misha Sher, VP Sport & Entertainment at Mediacom, who played a crucial role in forming the relationship between both companies.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Erkut Sogut said,

“Nigeria, Africa and Integral are strategic partner for us. We believe in their potential. And with Integral we will showcase African footballers in a different way because they deserve it. The continent deserves it. It has some of the best talents I have ever seen like Jay – Jay Okocha, Kanu and many more like them. But our ties extend beyond football. I am passionate about education and I see the quality of people here; desirous of learning, of leaving a positive impact in the world. So together (with Integral) we will support them with our work”.

On his part Abimbola Ilo, Managing Director of Integral, commented thus:

“We are extremely excited to be working fully now with Erkut and his team, joining forces together to become an even more dominant force in football representation, management and player trading. Importantly the scope of the joint venture extends beyond just the representation side of things and involves education and charity too which are equally important to us.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Integral.

Media Contact: Integral Murtala Lanval Head Talent Management [email protected] Website: www.Integralsande.com

Family & Football Jack Pentol-Levy [email protected] Website: www.FamandFoot.com

About Integral: Based in Lagos in Nigeria, Integral (www.Integralsande.com) is one of Africa’s leading sports management companies with industry leadership in media rights, sponsorships, talent management, hospitality and events. Recent mandates have included appointment as the exclusive sales agency in Nigeria for the Official Hospitality Programme for both the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia and the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France, as well as the exclusive free-to-air media rights holder for the Premier League in the territory of Nigeria.

About Family & Football: “Founded in London, where the HQ still remains, Family & Football (www.FamandFoot.com) has opened branches in various countries across Europe including Austria, Germany & Spain as well as Turkey and the Middle East. The company currently represents senior players across the globe. It has now added a host of top youth talent to its roster, many of whom represent their countries on the world stage. Family and Football’s ethos remains working together with the family members of the players in an open and transparent way in order to maximum the on and off field potential of the player during and after his or her career.”

Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Nigerian Startup Beat Drone deploys it’s drones to disinfect communities

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged China became a threat to Nigeria when an Italian came into the country in March of 2020; till date Nigeria has over 9000 cases and over 500 get tested positive daily. The Government of Nigeria, which comprises 36 states and the Federal capital, Territory began surveillance of index cases and their contacts and places they have been in contact with.  These activities spurred the Government to initiate a lockdown to enable them reduce tr
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: The Central Bank of Nigeria introduces the Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS)

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as part of its policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic, introduces the Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS) to help strengthen the public healthcare system with innovative financing of research and development (R&D) in new and improved drugs, vaccines and diagnostics of infectious diseases in Nigeria. Specifically, the HSRDIS is designed to trigger intense national R&D activities to develop a Nigerian vaccine, dr
Read more
APO

Business continuity demands a supply chain with end-to-end visibility (By Baljeet Nagi)

Africa Press Office -
By Baljeet Nagi, Oracle Director of SCM Sales Development & Strategy for Eastern Central and Middle East Africa  For many enterprises, their siloed, traditional Supply Chain Management (SCM) (https://bit.ly/2XFhG9h) systems are proving to be their Achilles’ heel when trying to operate in unprecedented circumstances, preventing business continuity and resilience. Consider this in the context of Ash Noah’s five steps to achieve business continuity (https://bit.ly/3dLEuJW) dur
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: Results from samples tested on 05 June 2020 confirm 36 new COVID-19 cases

Africa Press Office -
Download logoResults from samples tested on 05 June 2020 confirm 36 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 593. All new confirmed cases are Ugandans and among alerts and contacts. 9 frontline health workers from Kampala 1 contact from Buvuma 15 contacts from Kyotera 2 contacts from Mayuge 1 contact from Pader 8 contacts from Yumbe All contacts to previously confirmed cases were under quarantine at the time of test. 11 foreigners from earlier collected samples tested pos
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

Op-Ed: As COVID-19 presents Africa with conflicting choices between relief for today and investing for tomorrow, here’s why it needs to consider digitization

Contributor -
Investing in digitization will deliver huge dividends to Africa.
Read more
International News

How Pro Sports Leagues Plan To Return

CNBC -
When NBA star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus in early March, it set off a chain reaction of professional sports cancellations, the likes of which the country has never seen. Now, three months later, sports are slowly beginning to com
Read more
Videos

How SA businesses are dealing with financial stress of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Most South African companies expect profits to be hit by coronavirus and the carnage the virus will bring to the economy. The degree of stress to the balance sheet however will depend on the overall industry, liquidity and management risk. Joining CNBC Africa to dissect which bottom lines will be most infected by Covid-19 is Phibion Makuwerere, Analyst at Intellidex.
Read more
Videos

Stonebwoy lends his voice in the fight against COVID-19 & racism

CNBC Africa -
This week the world was united in the fight against two pandemics – the coronavirus and racism. The latter was triggered by the recent death of George Floyd, the latest victim of police brutality in the US, which triggered mass protests against discrimination. One of the individuals that took a stand against both pandemics is internationally acclaimed Ghanian musician Stonebwoy. He put on a show, from his home, to shine the light on Covid-19 and racism, raising money to support homeless youth in Ghana.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

THE WEEKEND READ : Where did our golden world cup wonder go?

Chris Bishop -
It is a shame that, a decade on, a deadlier striker than Tshabalala – COVID who wears number 19 – is causing as much disappointment as the goal that cancelled out his stunning effort against Mexico on that sunny winter’s afternoon.
Read more
Debates

OPINION: “You don’t have to look rich when you know you aren’t” Why Nigerians should save.

Chris Bishop -
My colleague Wale sees me return to the office from the site late one afternoon and then says to everyone, "Hey, Paul...
Read more
Insights

Why 95-year-old struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni was “happy and proud” about a life sentence.

Chris Bishop -
“We felt happy and proud that although the propaganda outside from the government that we were murderers, terrorists and rapists, people now knew we were none of these things and people knew what we were fighting for. That feeling that they know we are not thieves, that we are fighting for freedom, that is what kept us going."
Read more
International News

Why The Stock Market Is Up With 42MM Americans Out Of Work

CNBC -
Stocks have soared despite high unemployment and social unrest. The economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic has deepened the divide between Wall Street and Main Street. While the U.S. economy is showing signs of life as businesses reopen
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved