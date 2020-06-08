APO

From crisis-struck to risk-shielded supply chain management (By Baljeet Nagi)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

By Baljeet Nagi, Oracle Director of SCM Sales Development & Strategy for Eastern Central and Middle East Africa

With the disrupted supply chains of today in the spotlight, Supply Chain Management (SCM) (https://bit.ly/3cJGyAO) has transformed as a consideration, moving from a “behind the scenes” organisational role to a prime driver of company business. As enterprises transition to the “new normal,” there should be a significant acceleration of digitisation to allow supply chains to emerge in a stronger position. After all, SCM is a key component of essentially every business sector, not just a concern for retail, manufacturing and heavy industry. Across the board, today’s supply chains are incredibly complex, with multiple global interlinkages, especially in Africa.

Enter a scenario where the traditional ways of managing supply chains are falling short. What do you do if your on-premise systems are down and your database administrators are unable to physically access the system? SCM is about much more than tracking where stock and delivery vehicles are; that is the realisation many enterprises are experiencing right now.

The advantages of a cloud-powered supply chain are no longer theoretical. These systems are geared to leverage emerging technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Blockchain to quickly identify patterns in supply and demand to seek out opportunities and better formulate strategies to overcome dynamic business challenges.

Business decision-makers, some previously reluctant to embrace digital transformation, are seeing first-hand the risk-shielding efficiencies that stem from SCM when it is part of a single integrated, always-available business system, instead of being isolated in a back-office silo.

Not surprising, enterprises that have already started to transform their SCM systems, driven by the realisation that the supply chain must be part of greater corporate strategies, are enjoying greater business continuity and resilience. This despite operating in a context of dramatic sales volatility, logistics disruption and supplier shutdowns.

In 2018, Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise modernised its Finance, HR and Supply Chain with Oracle Cloud (https://bit.ly/30l3y70) to enhance its effectiveness as a regional transportation hub. The Addis Ababa-headquartered company has continued to innovate and optimise operations by adding more modules to its management system. Putting the company in a strong position to continue operating through the current crisis and beyond, the enterprise is considering IoT fleet monitoring to check, in real-time, the status of goods in transit. Included among the features, in-vehicle sensors alert to temperate change which can cause product spoilage. Such loss clearly cannot be afforded in a context of goods shortages and tightened budgets.

In fact, intelligent Track and Trace applications built on a blockchain and IoT fleet monitoring can have major benefits for government health ministries that are scrambling to distribute medical equipment, PPE, pharmaceutical products and vaccines from warehouses to hospitals, without damage or loss. Along with end-to-end supply chain visibility, endorsed approvals within blockchain avoid time-consuming email run-around to fulfil orders. Regardless of industry, the future of business will demand such transparency and accountability every step of the way.

Speaking of the future of business, it is a mistake to dismiss the current crisis as once-off. Periods of extreme disruption can occur without any warning. Protecting enterprises against a wide variety of risks is therefore essential, especially when you consider companies’ monumental losses due to recent breakdowns in the global supply chain. As one example, Kenya’s Importers and Small Traders Association reports having lost almost $300 million in the first three months of 2020 (https://bit.ly/2UlsF5G).

Along with being the platform necessary to deploy cutting edge emerging technology (IoT, AI, blockchain), cloud provides the flexibility required to be ready and reactive for any crisis – or change in general. With integrated cloud platforms, automatic, action-enabling insights are possible because of the business intelligence built into the system. The same smart system has simultaneous dashboard visibility across multiple modules such as Demand Management, Supply Chain Planning, Inventory and Distribution.

SCM is as data-driven as any other business sphere. Awareness of that point is crucial, along with acknowledgement that SCM must be part of a greater corporate strategy, especially around innovation and digital transformation. SCM built on a cloud platform provides decision-makers with a clear overarching view of the digital thread running the full length of the supply chain. It is key to setting up an enterprise for business resiliency no matter what the future holds.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Oracle.Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – UNICEF Guinea-Bissau: COVID-19 Situation Report

Africa Press Office -
Download logoSituation Overview and Humanitarian Needs As of 5 June, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 1,368 with 153 patients who have recovered and 12 deaths, thus bringing the number of active cases to 1,203. Male continue to be more attained than female. The type of transmission is considered community transmission with most cases concentrated in the capital, Bissau. Two new regions have confirmed cases, Bafata (5 cases) and Gabu (2 cases), bringing the number of
Read more
APO

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 7th June 2020, 6 pm EAT

Africa Press Office -
As of 7 June 2020, 6pm EAT African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (184,333) deaths (5,071), and recoveries (81,780) by region: Central (19,693 cases; 439 deaths; 7,189 recoveries): Burundi (83; 1; 45), Cameroon (7,599; 212; 4,587), Central African Republic (1,570; 5; 37), Chad (836; 69; 672), Congo (683; 22; 210), DRC (4,016; 85; 537), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,101; 21; 833), Sao Tome & Principe (499; 12; 68) Eastern (21,819; 638; 6,641): Comoros (141;
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Libya: UNSMIL Statement on Recent Developments in Libya

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe tragedy that has beset Libya for more than a year has proven, beyond any doubt, that any war among Libyans is a losing war.  There can be no real victor, only heavy losses for the nation and its people, who have already suffered due to conflict for more than nine years. A political solution to Libya’s longstanding crisis remains within grasp and the Mission, as ever, stands ready to convene a fully inclusive Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process.  We a
Read more
APO

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting Union COVID-19 cases As of 7 June 2020, 9am EAT

Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (183,474) deaths (5,041), and recoveries (81,367) by region: Central (19,555 cases; 436 deaths; 7,189 recoveries): Burundi (83; 1; 45), Cameroon (7,599; 212; 4,587), Central African Republic (1,570; 5; 37), Chad (836; 69; 672), Congo (683; 22; 210), DRC (3,878; 82; 537), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,101; 21; 833), Sao Tome & Principe (499; 12; 68) Eastern (21,263; 615; 6,359): Comoros (141; 2; 67), Djibouti (4,169
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

Op-Ed: As COVID-19 presents Africa with conflicting choices between relief for today and investing for tomorrow, here’s why it needs to consider digitization

Contributor -
Investing in digitization will deliver huge dividends to Africa.
Read more
International News

How Pro Sports Leagues Plan To Return

CNBC -
When NBA star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus in early March, it set off a chain reaction of professional sports cancellations, the likes of which the country has never seen. Now, three months later, sports are slowly beginning to com
Read more
Videos

How SA businesses are dealing with financial stress of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Most South African companies expect profits to be hit by coronavirus and the carnage the virus will bring to the economy. The degree of stress to the balance sheet however will depend on the overall industry, liquidity and management risk. Joining CNBC Africa to dissect which bottom lines will be most infected by Covid-19 is Phibion Makuwerere, Analyst at Intellidex.
Read more
Videos

Stonebwoy lends his voice in the fight against COVID-19 & racism

CNBC Africa -
This week the world was united in the fight against two pandemics – the coronavirus and racism. The latter was triggered by the recent death of George Floyd, the latest victim of police brutality in the US, which triggered mass protests against discrimination. One of the individuals that took a stand against both pandemics is internationally acclaimed Ghanian musician Stonebwoy. He put on a show, from his home, to shine the light on Covid-19 and racism, raising money to support homeless youth in Ghana.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

THE WEEKEND READ : Where did our golden world cup wonder go?

Chris Bishop -
It is a shame that, a decade on, a deadlier striker than Tshabalala – COVID who wears number 19 – is causing as much disappointment as the goal that cancelled out his stunning effort against Mexico on that sunny winter’s afternoon.
Read more
Debates

OPINION: “You don’t have to look rich when you know you aren’t” Why Nigerians should save.

Chris Bishop -
My colleague Wale sees me return to the office from the site late one afternoon and then says to everyone, "Hey, Paul...
Read more
Insights

Why 95-year-old struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni was “happy and proud” about a life sentence.

Chris Bishop -
“We felt happy and proud that although the propaganda outside from the government that we were murderers, terrorists and rapists, people now knew we were none of these things and people knew what we were fighting for. That feeling that they know we are not thieves, that we are fighting for freedom, that is what kept us going."
Read more
International News

Why The Stock Market Is Up With 42MM Americans Out Of Work

CNBC -
Stocks have soared despite high unemployment and social unrest. The economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic has deepened the divide between Wall Street and Main Street. While the U.S. economy is showing signs of life as businesses reopen
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved