Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 could reverse gains made for African children, warns Save the Children

Africa Press Office
Content provided by APO Group.
The COVID-19 pandemic threatens to reverse progress made for children in Africa by years or even decades, witheconomic aftershocks risking to push an additional 33 million children into poverty, according to Save the Children.

With malaria levels projected to rise to levels of some 20 years ago, an estimated 265 million younger children out of school because of COVID-19 and the virus added to the factors driving food insecurity, the pandemic is expected to have a long term impact on children, despite early decisive action taken by many African countries.

Save the Children today launched its paper 'How To Protect A Generation At Risk', which analyses the primary and secondary impacts of COVID-19 on Africa's children. The agency warns that while children are not the highest-risk group in terms of direct fatalities, more action needs to be taken now to prevent the pandemic having far-reaching impacts on African children's rights and wellbeing now and into the future.

“COVID-19 has enormous implications for the education, health, nutrition and protection of millions of children in Africa. This health crisis could compromise children's educational outcomes for a generation, with girls being particularly at risk of staying out of school. Indeed, with their education so suddenly interrupted, 262,5 million children are out of school and millions among them are at risk of not returning to school, especially girls”, said Doris Mpoumou, Director of Africa Union Liaison Office for Save the Children.*

“The COVID-19 outbreak is exacerbating existing vulnerabilities and is putting pressure on already weak health systems across the continent and is disrupting routine health services, which is likely to increase child deaths from perfectly preventable and treatable diseases. In addition, the pandemic is during already alarming levels of hunger due to climate shocks, conflict and economic instability. Refugee and internally displaced children are the most vulnerable. We hope that this brief is a starting point to inform responses to COVID-19 by governments and organisations in Africa”, Ms, Mpoumou continued.

How To Protect A Generation At Risk was launched online through a virtual dialogue between young Africans, representatives of the African Union for Human Resources, Science and Technology, and for Social Affairs, the Minister in Charge of Education and Literacy in Burkina Faso, and a representative of the government of Zambia. The youth urged the AU and African governments to make child-friendly decisions, to put in place concrete and strong actions to protect African children and to ensure that their rights are respected during and after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Maryam, 20, Young ambassador for Save the Children in Nigeria, said:

“School closures have been imposed as a measure to slow down the spread of the virus globally affecting millions of children including children in Africa.

Some schools have introduced distance-learning platforms, which makes students living in low-income homes digitally excluded. Also, many public schools do not have the resources, technology and equipment to provide online teaching. Children's dependence on online platforms for distance learning has also increased their risk of exposure to inappropriate web content and online predators”

“Children in conflict areas, as well as those living in refugee and IDP settlements, are also at high risk of facing abuse, for example, sexual exploitation in exchange for good food or water. They are also at risk of getting sick easily and dying from preventable diseases.”

With one of the youngest populations in the world, the African continent is exposed to many of the collateral impacts of the COVID-19. While African governments have responded quickly to the pandemic, they now need to make sure this leadership is aligned to their continental commitment and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the child.

Save the Children urges governments, with the support of African Union, to:

Guarantee children rights during the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring children will have access to quality health, education and protection services; Recognise and integrate the specific needs of the most vulnerable children, including girls, into their COVID-19 response plans. Develop and the implement social protection mechanisms and policies to protect children and families from future pandemics and other shocks. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Save the Children.

Pandemic deals heavy blow to SSA economies

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank expects emerging markets and developing economies to shrink by 2.5 per cent this year, their first decline in six years, due to the impacts of Covid-19. Furthermore, per capita incomes are also expected to contract and tip millions of people into extreme poverty this year. Rudi Steinbach, Senior Economist, World Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia – 9th June 2020

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 190 Active cases: 1923 Severe cases: 32 New recovered: 18 Total recovered: 379 New deaths: 5 Total deaths: 32 Total cases: 2336Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Lindiwe Zulu outlines SA’s plans to help the vulnerable during COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
To mitigate Covid-19’s impact on the poorest in South Africa, government increased the amount it pays in social grants. It also introduced a , a special Covid-19 relief grant of R350 a month for those currently unemployed who do not receive any other form of social grant. Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Rwanda looks to tech solutions to revive its tourism industry

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 pandemic saw Rwanda lose about $10 million in tourism receipts between March and April this year. Now, the country is looking for tech and innovative business solutions that could help tourism and hospitality sectors recover from the crisis. Frank Gisha Mugisha, Director of Rwanda Tourism Chamber joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Rwanda looks to tech solutions to revive its tourism industry

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 pandemic saw Rwanda lose about $10 million in tourism receipts between March and April this year. Now, the country is looking for tech and innovative business solutions that could help tourism and hospitality sectors recover from the crisis. Frank Gisha Mugisha, Director of Rwanda Tourism Chamber joins CNBC Africa for more.
Dar Es Salaam Stock Exchange CEO speaks on the impact of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
In Tanzania, the Dar Es Salam Stock Exchange recorded zero tradings last week. The bourse which is has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic traded only government securities valued at $7.2 million by the end of last week.
Covid-19: Rwanda receives over $57.000 from EU

CNBC Africa -
The Europe Union and ministry of finance and economic planning have signed a grant agreement worth about $58.000 to support social protection in response to Covid-19. Nicola Bellomo, Ambassador of Europe Union in Rwanda joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Nigerian cement makers Q1’20 earnings largely resilient

CNBC Africa -
Cement makers in Nigeria reported largely resilient first-quarter results despite the COVID-19 outbreak. Janet Ogunkoya, Research Analyst at ARM Securities joins CNBC Africa to discuss the drivers of these earnings and what to expect in the second quarter....
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
This is how badly COVID-19 has ravaged Sub-Saharan Africa

Contributor -
Sub-Saharan Africa has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic activity collapsed in the first half of this year. This is by how much...
ARCH’s Africa renewable power fund shines $3mn on Sun Exchange

CNBC Africa -
British based private equity firm ARCH Emerging Market Partners has invested $3 million in Sun Exchange. This brings total investments in Sun Exchange, a Cape Town based renewable energy start-up that allows people to buy individual cells on solar projects and earn rental income in cryptocurrency, to $4 million. Abe Cambridge, CEO & Founder of Sun Exchange joins CNBC Africa for more.
