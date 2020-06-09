Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update 08.06.2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Total Cases – 451 (+12)

recovered – 297 (+7)

tests – 78,259 (+1928)

Deaths – 2 (+0)

Active cases – 152

The new cases relate to the Rusizi cluster, they have been isolated and contacts traced

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.Media filesDownload logo