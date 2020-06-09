APO

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update 08.06.2020

Total Cases – 451 (+12)

recovered – 297 (+7)

tests – 78,259 (+1928)

Deaths – 2 (+0)

Active cases – 152

The new cases relate to the Rusizi cluster, they have been isolated and contacts traced

