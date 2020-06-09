Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Tuesday, 9th June 2020, Time: 15:00)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 24
Confirmed cases: 1,025
At Isolation Centres: 354
Recovered: 621
Deaths: 50
In quarantine: 1,608
Out of quarantine: 5,414
Gender Confirmed
Female – 513 Male – 512
Places
Confirmed cases by district
Bo
49
Bonthe
37
Bombali
20
Falaba
4
Kailahun
21
Kambia
2
Karene
0
Kono
24
Kenema
80
Koinadugu
3
Moyamba
14
Portloko
19
Pujehun
6
Tonkolili
12
Western Rural
153
Western Urban
581
Total
1,025
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.Media filesDownload logo