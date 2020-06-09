Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update For COVID-19 8 June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
Cumulative confirmed positive cases 1001
Total number of deaths 49
Active New Cases 32
Active cases at Isolation Centres 341
Cumulative recoveries 611
Number currently in quarantine 1741
Number discharged from quarantine 5231
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.