Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (9th June 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 48 Benadir: 19 Somaliland: 17 Puntland: 8 Galmudug: 2 Hirshabelle: 2
Male: 34 Female: 14 Recovery: 19 Death: 1
Total confirmed cases: 2,416 Total recoveries: 489 Total deaths: 85
