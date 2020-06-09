Coronavirus – South Africa: 2592 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 Update: A total of 22983 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 2592 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 82 more COVID-19 related deaths: 55 in the Western Cape, 26 in the Eastern Cape and 1 from KZN. We send our deepest condolences.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo